City to Hold Black History Month Events

Mayor Lovely Warren and the city’s Black Heritage Committee will host a month-long program of events to celebrate our nation’s black heritage in honor of Black History Month.

According to the city’s website, the following is the event schedule for 2018:

City Hall Gospel Hour(s)

City Hall Atrium, 30 Church St.

Celebrating Gospel music as an important tradition of Black Heritage. Local choirs will perform.

12:15 to 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, February 7, School of the Arts Gospel Choir & Jazz Band

12:15 to 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, February 21, Eastman School of Music Student Perfomances

12:15 to 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, February 28, Omega Male Select Choir

An Evening of Art & Jazz

A reception for the Black History Month art exhibit in the City Hall Link Gallery, which will be on display from Feb. 1 through March 14. Hosted by David Haygood, Jr., and featuring youth and adult artists.

5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 1

City Hall Link Gallery and Atrium, 30 Church St.

Black Heritage Story Telling and Book Reading

City Recreation R-Centers give special attention to learning about the contributions and history of African Americans. Community readers and Afrocentric storytellers provide youth ages 12 and under an afternoon of stories and interactive fun.

Noon to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, February 22

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

Food Tasting Event

In partnership with STAR, Inc. (Sisters Together Achieving Results)

5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, February 16

City Hall Atrium, 30 Church St.

Heritage Gospel Concert

Featuring Akoma and Voices of Thunder’s annual joint gospel songfest to support scholarships for graduating high school seniors.

6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17

First Genesis Baptist Church, 292 Hudson Ave.

Youth Junior Gala

An evening of information, entertainment, networking and fun for youth in the Rochester community. This unique idea was established to assist youth in their development through networking and sharing their voice, with regards to issues that affect African-American heritage and their futures.

6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 2

Edgerton R-Center

Stardust Ballroom, 41 Backus Street

FREE – Pre-registration required at any R-Center by Feb. 23.

15th Annual Black Heritage Gala

Music By Shine – 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, March 10

Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 E Main Street.

Tickets: $60 per person – can be purchased from City Hall, Room 100-A.

The Black Heritage Committee is a group of 24 City of Rochester employees who meet year-round to plan events and projects throughout the year. Committee members include Loretta C. Scott (City Council President and BHC Chair); Leonard L. Merritt (Co-Vice Chair); Hazel Washington (Co-Vice Chair); Condenessa Brown (Recording Secretary); Rosalind Brooks-Harris; Jacqueline D. Campbell (retired); Tynise Y. Edwards; Lynette V. Griffin; David E. Haygood, Jr.; Tymothi Howard; Kim D. Jones; Montina Langston; Constance Mitchell-Jefferson; Jermayne Myers; Kiah Nyame; Darlene D. Rogers ; Sandra J. Simon; Nathaniel Smith; Angelica Stringer; Caroline Thomas; Sara Valencia; Bridgette Burch White; Curtis Joiner; and Carol Wheeler.

Call 428-9857, or email blackheritage@cityofrochester.gov, for additional information regarding the events.

