City to Hold Information Sessions for Business Owners to Access Grants, Services

By Staff

Department of Neighborhood and Business Development Commissioner (NBD) Bayé Muhammad will be joined by NBD staff to present information on the various types of loans, services and grants available to city business owners in upcoming workshops, the city stated.

The programs will assist with the purchase of furniture, fixtures, equipment, real estate, renovations, and façade improvements for business owners.

The NBD information sessions have been scheduled as follows:

• 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16: City Hall, Council Chambers, 30 Church St.;

• 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, March 2: Flint Street R-Center, 271 Flint St.;

• 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, March 16: Frederick Douglass R-Center, 999 South Ave.;

• 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, March 30: Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.;

• 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, April 13: Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.;

• and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, April 27: Port of Rochester, Harbor Center, 1000 N. River St.

According to officials, attendees will also learn about the city’s “#ShopTheROC” campaign, which aims to bolster local businesses, and encourage residents and visitors to patronize stores, restaurants, and service providers in Rochester.

Interested indivdiuals may RSVP for the events by calling (585) 428-6912, or via email at JoEllen.LaPore@cityofrochester.gov/.

Visit http://www.cityofrochester.gov/article.aspx?id=8589935982 for additional information regarding the programs.

