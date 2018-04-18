City to Host “35th Annual Arbor Day Tree Planting” Honoring Frederick Douglass

By Staff –

The city will host its “35th Annual Arbor Day Tree Planting” on Arbor Day, April 27, at 12 p.m.

This year, a white oak will be planted in Highland Park near the Frederick Douglass memorial, honoring the 200th anniversary of Douglass’ birth.

The event is free and open to the public, and parking will be available along Robinson Dr., the city said.

Light refreshments will be served during the program.

The city of Rochester, Monroe County, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County, PLANT gflx, Horticulture Associates, Meadowview Nursery and New York State Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture are sponsors of the event.

Contact City Forester Brian Liberti, at 585-428-6971, for additional information regarding the program.

