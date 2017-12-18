City to Host “Family New Year’s Eve Party” Dec. 31

By Staff –

The city will host a free “Family New Year’s Eve Party” at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, Saturday, Dec. 31, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to officials, there will be a “DJ Dance Party,” courtesy of Tones Entertainment, along with giant bounce houses, an obstacle course, airbrush tattoos, photo booths, caricature artists, a magician, clowns and more.

The family-friendly event will also feature a popular princess character, a snowman character, and a superhero character, the city said.

“Rec on the Move” staff will provide arts and crafts during the event.

Snacks and beverages will also be available for purchase.

Ice skating at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink will run from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. that evening, and fireworks will begin downtown at 10 p.m.

Several downtown garages will also offer free parking New Year’s Eve, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Visit http://www.cityofrochester.gov/article.aspx?id=8589951770 for additional information regarding the events.

