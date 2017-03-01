City to Host Free “Local Government Jobs Seminar”

By Staff

The city will host a free “Local Government Jobs Seminar,” on Saturday, March 25, at 10:30 a.m. in the Rundel Building at the Central Library, 115 South Ave.

Participants will learn how to apply for a government job, how to prepare for a Civil Service Exam, and test taking tips and strategies, city officials stated.

Participants will also receive information regarding job opportunities with the city of Rochester, the Rochester City School District, Monroe County, the New York State Department of Labor, and the Rochester Housing Authority.

On average, the city hires 150 full time employees each year, including police officers, firefighters, 911 dispatchers, building inspectors, account clerks, and refuse collectors.

There is no cost to attend the event; however registration is required.

Visit http://www.cityofrochester.gov/article.aspx?ekfrm=8589971208 to register.

