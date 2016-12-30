City to Launch New Rochester Environmental Jobs Training Program

By Staff

Mayor Lovely Warren has announced the city will launch the Rochester Environmental Job (REJob) Training Program, to help unemployed and underemployed city residents get jobs in the environmental construction industry.

The program will be funded through an Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training (EWDJT) grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“The REJob Training Program creates an opportunity for city residents to complete training that will prepare them for full time jobs with environmental construction and cleanup companies,” Mayor Warren stated. “Giving our citizens the skills they need to earn a living in a growing industry, while also cleaning contaminated properties in our city will greatly enhance our efforts to create more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities in our schools.”

The city’s Department of Environmental Services (DES) will host four informational sessions for prospective students in January.

The meetings will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., as follows:

Jan. 10, David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North Street;

Jan. 12, Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.;

Jan. 17, Campbell Street R-Center, 524 Campbell St.;

and Jan. 19, Danforth R-Center, 200 West Ave.

Visit www.cityofrochester.gov/rejob/ for additional information regarding the program.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.