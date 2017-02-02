City to Offer “Biz Kid$” Camp During February Break

By Staff

The city will hold its Biz Kid$ Camp, which is a free business education camp for youth ages 13 through 18, during the city school district’s February break, from Feb. 20 through Feb. 24.

The camp will take place from from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Danforth Community Center, 200 West Ave.

Biz Kid$’s week-long camps, held four times a year, teach youth how to start their own businesses.

The program lays the foundation of entrepreneurial know-how, through fun interactive activities, and includes prizes and business supplies, the city stated.

Meals will be provided.

Students will also present their business ideas before a panel of judges, and they will be awarded cash and other prizes during the closing graduation ceremony.

Information and applications are available online at www.cityofrochester.gov/bizkids, or upon request by calling 428-7098.

