City to Provide Updates on Leaf Collection, Other Environmental Projects

Staff reports

The city will start to collect leaves on Nov. 2 and the pickups continue through Nov. 20.

A detailed schedule by neighborhood is at www.cityofrochester.gov/leaves.

Department of Environmental Services Commissioner Norman Jones will provide on online update at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

Jones and other staff members also will provide an update on the city’s Climate Action Plan, sustainability efforts, ROC the Riverway and other infrastructure projects.

Residents can ask questions by joining the Zoom webinar at www.cityofrochester.gov/virtualcommunityupdate. The event is live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/CityofRochesterVideos.

Residents who don’t have internet access can listen by dialing toll free at (877) 853-5247 using webinar ID: 941 7205 7682.

The update is part of a weekly series from Mayor Lovely Warren and the city’s management team that covers city activities, programs and services. Previous updates are at www.youtube.com/c/CityofRochesterVideos.