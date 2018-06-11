City to Update Minority and Women-Owned Business Hiring Goals

By Lisa Dumas –

Mayor Lovely Warren has announced the city will be implementing new Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) hiring goals as of July 1.

“I am proud to support the growth and development of local small businesses and provide more opportunities for women and minorities in our workforce,” Mayor Warren said. “The new goals set a high bar, but I believe they are achievable. These changes will generate more possibilities for all residents of the city.”

The new goals will include updating the city’s contract document requirements to 30 percent aggregate (up from 19.2 percent construction and 9.9 percent street work); 20 percent minority (up from 17 percent construction and 8.9 percent street work); and 10 percent women-owned businesses (up from 2.2 percent construction and 1 percent street work).

The city also hopes to achieve 20 percent minority and 6.9 percent female participation for labor contracts, where previously there had been no goals except on the City Project Labor Agreements (PLA).

New York State, other upstate municipalities, and the Rochester Schools Modernization Program (RSMP), have also set similar goals.

“On average over the past four years, the city has come close to meeting the new MWBE goals and City contractors on recent public works and development projects have met and exceeded the new workforce goals,” officials said in a statement. “The RSMP has also demonstrated the ability to meet these goals. The increased support for minorities and women in the workforce is in line with the mayor’s efforts to create jobs and foster opportunities for growth within the community.”

Visit www.cityofrochester.gov/mwbe/ for additional information regarding the city’s MWBE program, and to view a copy of the ordinance.

