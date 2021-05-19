City to Work With AG’s Office and RPD to Hold Gun Buy-Back

Staff report

File photo

The city is partnering with the state Office of the Attorney General and the Rochester Police Department on a gun buy-back, from 4 to 7 p.m. May 26 at the Church of Love Faith Center, 700 Exchange St.

The buy-back is an amnesty program and no identification is needed and no questions will be asked.

Licensed gun dealers, active or retired law enforcement officers are not eligible for this program.

“Getting guns off our streets must be a priority,” Mayor Lovely Warren said in a news release. “ … I know Chief (Cynthia) Herriott-Sullivan and her team are working with their partners in law enforcement to stop the flow of illegal guns into our city. We must continue working together with our citizens to take these guns off our streets so our residents can feel safe in their neighborhoods and live the lives they deserve.”

Payments for the following types of guns will made by gift cards at the site:

$25 – non-working or antique firearms

$75 – rifles and shotguns

$150 – handguns

$250 – assault weapons

Participants may surrender as many firearms as they wish. Guns must be brought unloaded and placed in a plastic or paper bag, or a box.

Participants must wear mask and maintain social distancing while at The Church of Love Faith Center. For more information, contact the Rochester branch of the Attorney General’s office at (585) 546-7430 or by email at intergovernmental.affairs@AG.NY.Gov