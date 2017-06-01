City, VSAS to Offer Discounted Cat Adoptions in June

By Staff –

Rochester Animal Services and the Verona Street Animal Society (VSAS) have teamed up with Best Friends Animal Society to offer discounted cat adoptions throughout the month of June.

Now through June 30, the fee for cat adoption will be lowered from $90 to $10, which will include the cost of vaccinations, spay and neuter surgeries, and a microchip that helps identify the cats.

Rochester Animal Services is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with extended hours on Wednesday until 7:30 p.m.

RAS is closed Sundays and select holidays.

Stray and surrendered pets are temporarily housed at the shelter, which also serves as a pet lost-and-found resource, pet adoption center and low-cost spay neuter clinic. In 2016, the organization provided shelter for more than 3,400 cats and dogs.

In addition, the Verona Street Animal Society is dedicated to raising awareness and providing the resources to support the mission of RAS, and, Best Friends Animal Society is a national animal welfare organization that runs lifesaving programs in partnership with more than 1,800 rescue groups and shelters across the country.

Interested individuals may visit www.rochesteranimalservices.com, or email AnimalServices@cityofrochester.gov, for additional information regarding adoptions, spay and neuter procedures, community outreach or volunteering.

