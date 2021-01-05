City Waives License Renewal Fees for Some Entertainment Businesses

Staff reports

The city is waiving license fees under three sections of the city code in the January update to the emergency order issued by Mayor Lovely Warren in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every month since March, the mayor has issued an emergency order relating to public events and access.

The update waives fees for license renewal applications for entertainment, amusement and bowling alley permits from Feb. 1 to Jan. 31, 2022. The anticipated revenue loss to the city is about $140,000.

Sections of the city remain in an state-designated orange zone because of the amount of COVID-19 cases. The orange designation restricts how businesses can operate.

A spokesperson for the city said it was not know how many of those entertainment, amusement and bowling alley businesses are closed. But the fact that their ability to operate has been affected is why the city waived the license renewal fees.

The rest of the emergency order remained unchanged. The order allows for some city services to be conducted remotely and makes allowances for some types of businesses.

For example, the emergency order suspends a section of Chapter 75 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. to allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining. All other provisions of Chapter 75 continue to apply, including the ones that regulate sound replication devices.

The emergency order continues to prohibit non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people, indoors or out, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.