City Waives Online Processing Fees Through End of February 2022

Rochester Mayor-elect Malik D. Evans recently announced that the city has waived all processing fees associated with remitting payments through the eCitizen online payment portal until the end of February 2022.

“By waiving our eCitizen portal processing fees, we hope to encourage more residents to make payments online and decrease foot traffic within City Hall in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Evans said.

The eCitizen online payment portal, located at www.cityofrochester.gov/payments, uses are to:

Create a user profile and sign-up for recurring auto payments (Tax and Water customers only)

Pay Your Tax Bill

Pay Your Water Bill

Pay Your Parking Ticket

Renew Alarm Permits

Donate to Rochester Animal Services

Donate to Reforest Mount Hope Cemetery

The processing fee waiver does not apply to the payment of traffic infractions at the City’s Traffic Violation Agency.

For any additional information, residents are encouraged to call 311, visit www.cityofrochester.gov, or call the City’s Finance Department office at (585) 428-7151.