City Will Host Design Workshop for the Rochester Urban Skatepark

The City of Rochester is looking for community input in the design of a proposed Urban Skatepark.

The City of Rochester’s Department of Recreation and Youth Services will host a design workshop for the proposed Rochester Urban Skatepark on Wed., Oct. 3, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass R-Center, 999 South Ave.

The City is seeking input and ideas for a preliminary design to develop a world class, organic, urban skatepark at the proposed location, which is situated under the Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Memorial Bridge.

With its proposed 38,000 square foot size, the park is expected to be the preeminent regional skatepark in Western New York, making it a suitable venue for special events and competitions.

The skatepark is envisioned as an urban park space that will also enhance the outdoor recreational experience for walkers, joggers and cyclists. It will also provide a connection to the Genesee River waterfront and existing parks in the area.

The City is working to develop the skatepark in partnership with the Friends of Roc City Skatepark and local firm Stantec Consulting Services, Inc., whose skatepark specialists have designed skateparks across the country.

Public information meetings will be held this fall to finalize the design.

For more information, contact Assistant Director of Recreation Jim Farr at 428-6866.