City Department of Recreation to Offer Lifeguard Certification Classes

By Staff –

The City’s Department of Recreation and Youth Services will offer Red Cross Lifeguard Certification training classes for local youth ages 15 and over, beginning in February, 2018.

Certified lifeguards may qualify for summer lifeguarding jobs within the city Rec Department.

The clases will take place at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 6 through March 1, during the following two sessions:

Session 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 6 through May 3 (no class April 3 or 5), and

Session 2, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., weekdays, from May 7 through May 11; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 12.

The classes will be offered free of charge to all high school students in the Rochester City School District, although participants wil be required to purchase a pocket mask, and the accompanying training textbook for $50.

High school students living outside the city may participate for a registration fee of $75.

The classes will also be open to adults age 18 or over, regardless of residency; however, those individuals will be required to pay a registration fee of $125.

The city is encouraging pre-registration since space is limited.

Former lifeguards seeking re-certification must also attend a series of three classes.

Two re-certification sessions will be offered at the Adams Street R-Center, 85 Adams St., from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 15 through Thursday, May 17; or 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 22 through Thursday, May 24. The registration fee for lifeguard re-certification is $75.

Visit http://www.cityofrochester.gov/lifeguard, or call (585) 428-7456 for additional information regarding the classes, or to register.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.