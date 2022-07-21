City’s Total Health and Wellness Initiative Fairs Coming

In the Community: a City of Rochester News Release

Community Health and Wellness Fair info.

The City of Rochester and Rochester City Council have collaborated to establish the initiative to help define the gaps in the health and wellness needs of Rochester’s underserved communities and bring services right into the neighborhoods that need them most. Mayor Malik D. Evans joined initiative co- founders, Rochester City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot and Patricia Williams-McGahee, in a recent announcement details of the initiative.

“Especially in these days after the pandemic, Rochester residents are finding themselves in need of important health and wellness services, and may not know how or where to find them,” said Evans. “The teams at City Hall and in City Council are committed to working together with our partners at Monroe County to identify, fund, and connect key services to city residents.”

The fairs will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 at Lightfoot Square, 649 Jefferson Ave. (on Jefferson Ave. between Bartlett St. and Columbia Ave.), and on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the International Plaza, 828 North Clinton Ave.

Included in the administration’s 2022-23 budget was Mayor Evans’ committed millions of dollars to better understand community health needs, expand R-Center services and hours, improve residents’ physical and mental health, expand health education, increase access to healthy food and other health and wellness efforts.

“We can’t bridge the gaps if we don’t understand what Rochester residents are looking for,” said Lightfoot. “We are already planning to bring services into our neighborhood R-Centers, and to two Health and Wellness Fairs this year. We look forward to expanding our efforts to connect residents to resources as we continue to get a good picture of neighborhood needs.”

The fairs will offer attendees healthy snacks and will feature nearly 40 health and wellness service providers offering food and clothing assistance, family supports, housing services, mental health and addiction resources, child care services, employment resources, legal services and more.

To engage with residents and develop a better understanding of Rochester’s community health needs, the Total Health and Wellness initiative includes a comprehensive survey, available on the City’s website. Residents are encouraged to participate, especially if their needs are currently going unmet.

For more information about the initiative, visit www.CityOfRochester.gov/HealthAndWellness.