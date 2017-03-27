Search
Tuesday 28 March 2017
From Information to Understanding

Civil Rights and Worker Rights Day of Action – April 4

Mar 27, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on Civil Rights and Worker Rights Day of Action – April 4

The Coalition of Black Trade Unionists - Rochester, NY Chapter 
and Metro Justice of Rochester present National Day of Action:
 

March for Racial and Economic Justice on the Anniversary of the
assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tuesday, April 4, 2017 
The struggles for economic and racial justice have common cause in fighting 
the disastrous toll that 400 years of slavery and segregation, combined with 
40 years of anti-union policies, has had on black and brown people in this country. 
White supremacy and corporate greed have always been linked in America, and our parallel 
movements for economic and racial justice are committed to dismantling these twin forces
of oppression. That¹s why, in the spirit of Dr. King, the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists,
Metro Justice, and other allies are standing up together and fighting back against racism and
demanding an end to poverty wages. On April 4th at 4:30pm, we will gather at Aenon Missionary
Baptist Church for a march through the Southwest Neighborhood that will be followed up with a
Town Hall gathering at Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee Street, to discuss the intersections 
of our movements today in Rochester. We are asking for organizational endorsements of this event to 
help spread the word and show the number of great organizations behind the fights for economic and racial 
justice in Rochester. You can inform us of your organizational endorsement by contacting Colin O'Malley at
colin@metrojustice.org or Zola Brown at zolabbrown@gmail.com
