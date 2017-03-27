Civil Rights and Worker Rights Day of Action – April 4

The Coalition of Black Trade Unionists - Rochester, NY Chapter and Metro Justice of Rochester present National Day of Action: March for Racial and Economic Justice on the Anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tuesday, April 4, 2017 The struggles for economic and racial justice have common cause in fighting the disastrous toll that 400 years of slavery and segregation, combined with 40 years of anti-union policies, has had on black and brown people in this country. White supremacy and corporate greed have always been linked in America, and our parallel movements for economic and racial justice are committed to dismantling these twin forces of oppression. That¹s why, in the spirit of Dr. King, the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, Metro Justice, and other allies are standing up together and fighting back against racism and demanding an end to poverty wages. On April 4th at 4:30pm, we will gather at Aenon Missionary Baptist Church for a march through the Southwest Neighborhood that will be followed up with a Town Hall gathering at Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee Street, to discuss the intersections of our movements today in Rochester. We are asking for organizational endorsements of this event to help spread the word and show the number of great organizations behind the fights for economic and racial justice in Rochester. You can inform us of your organizational endorsement by contacting Colin O'Malley at colin@metrojustice.org or Zola Brown at zolabbrown@gmail.com