Clean Sweep Saturday Set for May 7 at Frontier Field

Staff Report

Frontier Field. Photo from www.cityofrochester.gov.

Clean Sweep Saturday, the city’s annual citywide neighborhood beautification program is back!

The yearly event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, May 7, beginning at Frontier Field, 1 Morrie Silver Way.

Neighborhood pride is what Clean Sweep Saturday is all about, says Mayor Malik D. Evans said at a recent press conference.

“It brings people together to have fun, inspire hope and generate opportunity by making our neighborhoods more beautiful and green,” he said.

Since the event was first launched in 2006, there have been more than 40,000 volunteers who have participated in helping to cultivate community gardens and perform other neighborhood beautification projects. Volunteers also remove winter debris and litter from city neighborhoods.

Those who wish to volunteer can register by calling 311 or visiting www.cityofrochester.gov/cleansweep. Walk-up volunteers are also welcomed and can come on the morning of Clean Sweep to participate.

Volunteers will meet and gather at Frontier Field to collect a free Clean Sweep t-shirt, eat a light breakfast and get assignments before heading out to project sites in city neighborhoods.

Participating volunteers will receive a free ticket to that day’s Red Wings baseball game, which begins at 1:05 p.m. They will also receive a voucher for food and drink at the game. Free parking will be available to those wearing Clean Sweep t-shirts.

Student volunteers will receive a Certificate of Participation in Government.

What to Expect

Sign-in begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at Frontier Field.

at Frontier Field. Volunteers park free during Clean Sweep and the game in the Oak Street lot. Transportation is provided from Frontier Field to projects and back.

Come in the main entrance and find your group or join a project.

Pick up your free t-shirt, coffee, juice, muffins and danish.

Take a seat in the stands for Mayor Malik Evans’ welcome and the group photo.

Buses leave Frontier Field at 9 a.m.

Work gloves, tools and bags are provided at each job site.

Buses bring volunteers back to Frontier Field for the game.

All are welcome. Call 311 (585-428-5990) to report a special need.

Volunteers should wear appropriate clothing, including hard-soled shoes and long pants.

Masks will be available at Frontier Field. Volunteers are asked to practice appropriate precautions to minimize exposure and the spread of COVID-19.

“I urge people from the entire community to join us on May 7 and help advance our efforts to create a safe, equitable and prosperous Rochester,” Evans says.

For more information, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/cleansweep/ or contact Communications Director Barbara Pierce at Barbara.Pierce@cityofrochester.gov.