Climate Change Is Pushing A Surge In Forest Fires In India

PUNE, India — Forest fires are raging in India — a fire that began in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand in October 2020 is still burning in April 2021; the Bandhavgarh National Park witnessed forest fires on March 31; in the same month, the Similipal National Park, one of Asia’s largest forest cover, in the eastern state of Odisha was engulfed in a fire for almost 10 days.

Last week, a fire began on the outskirts of Lunglei town in the northeastern state of Mizoram. The town is located about 170 kilometers (105 miles) from the state capital Aizawl, and the fire spread to areas across 10 village councils. Choppers from the Indian Air Force are working in tandem to douse the fire.

While forest fires are a natural phenomenon every few years, their frequency has increased over the past couple of years.

The California Wildfire in 2020 was one of the deadliest the U.S. has seen. Last year, the Australian Bushfire season caused unprecedented damage, killing over 400 people and eviscerating over 5 million hectares of land.

“These [forest fires] are naturally occurring fires that happen every year during summer,” N.N. Pandey, divisional forest officer, Badrinath region, Uttarakhand, told Zenger News.

“These can only be extinguished with a natural rain shower, but this time the state hasn’t received much rain, which explains why the fires are out of control.”