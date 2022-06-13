Clinique Fashions An Inclusive Look In The Metaverse 

By Jonathan Hobbs

The metaverse is getting a makeover.

Clinique is the first dermatologist-developed beauty brand to launch in the metaverse, an immersive virtual world. It announces its makeup NFT (non-fungible token) campaign in partnership with Daz 3D, creators of one of the world’s most inclusive NFP (non-fungible people) collections. (NFTs, by contrast, digitally represent an asset.)

The work cements the brand’s commitment to building a better and more inclusive digital beauty world.

Clinique partnered with artists Tess Daly, Sheika Daley and Emira D’Spain to design the NFT “Metaverse More Like Us” campaign, which challenges unattainable beauty standards and encourages individuality.

Tess was inspired by ombre’s edginess, blending color hues. (Clinique)

Just 20 percent of metaverse users and producers are women. NFTs with avatars of color and/or handicap are valued lower than white avatars. To counter that, “Metaverse More Like Us” emphasizes beauty in underrepresented communities.

“Clinique has always been committed to inventing products that give great results and address all skin conditions,” said Carolyn Dawkins, SVP of global marketing, analytics and online at Clinique.

“Our aim to serve all skin means we’re committed to increasing inclusion anywhere our brand interacts with consumers, including the metaverse. As the metaverse grows, we know what we produce now can affect future beauty standards. We’re pleased to work with Daz 3D and artists that convey hope through art.”

Tess, Sheika, and Emira, the campaign’s makeup artists, each curated two looks. They were designed for NFPs of all complexion tones, face shapes and hairstyles. Using Clinique products, the makeup artists will share their inspiration, creative methods and social causes on social media.

Clinique’s methodology allows artists to explore the metaverse and custom style NFTs.

Each makeup artist and creator used popular Clinique products to create two looks: one real-world and one magical. Sheika evoked nostalgia with an outfit inspired by a 1980s cartoon TV series and another by bold, assertive runway designs. Emira’s style evoked feminine and bold sides. Tess was inspired by ombre’s edginess, blending color hues, and graphic components, which can be adapted to any eye shape.

Sheika employed nostalgia and a runway design. (Clinque)

A total of 1,968 randomly selected avatar NFP collection holders will receive an NFT cosmetics drop. Also, 1,968 avatars will receive NFTs in July, a second in August and a third in September.

Clinique’s socially conscious debut into NFPs is meant to elevate the brand as a fashion leader in the virtual world, encouraging optimism and establishing an inclusive community.

“Metaverse More Like Us” aim is to create diversity avatars and combat digital marginalization. The campaign illustrates Web3’s commitment to develop a more inclusive society. Clinique partnered with metaverse expert and Web3 leader Cathy Hackl on the campaign.

Produced in association with MetaNews.