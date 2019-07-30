Colon Cancer Hits African Americans Earlier

Shoppers at the Westside Farmers Market can ask questions of a health professional. Photo by Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

African Americans who develop colon cancer do so when they are younger than people of other races, and the disease is diagnosed at a more advanced stage.

“That may have to do with inequities in health care access,” said Dr. Danielle Marino, assistant professor in the Division of Gastroenterology at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Marino is the health professional at Walk and Talk with a Doc at the Westside Farmers Market, 5:30 p.m. July 30 at 831 Genesee St., in the parking lot of St. Monica Church.

The talk, hosted by Minority Reporter Media Group’s Patti Singer, is on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/minorityreporter/. If you can’t attend, ask your questions by going to the comment section.

Marino will explain the different types of screenings, including non-invasive tests, and how to get financial help through the Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region.

Among all groups, colon cancer is showing up earlier than it did decades ago.

“That’s why it’s important to know the symptoms and see a doctor,” Marino said.

She said a change in bowel habits — particularly becoming constipated — unexplained abdominal pain, unintentional weight loss and anemia should not be ignored.

The talk is ASL interpreted through a grant from MVP Health Care. A walk through the neighborhood is held after the talk, and walkers receive a $3 coupon to use at the market. The market is open from 4 to 7 p.m.

Here’s the rest of the Walk and Talk schedule:

Asthma, Carina Malec, registered nurse, Rochester Regional Health Aug. 6

Medication Storage, Adherence and Talking to Your Doctor, Gabriela C. Cipriano, pharmacist, St. John Fisher College, Aug. 13

Heart Health, Dr. Scott Feitell, Rochester Regional Health, Aug. 20

Food Access: Past, Present and Future, Mitch Gruber, Foodlink and Rochester City Council, Aug. 27