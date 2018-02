By Briona Singleton –

Comedian Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show, will be performing in Rochester on Friday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the Kodak Center.

Call (800) 745-3000 for tickets, or visit Ticketmaster.com.

The cost is $49.50, $59.50, or $79.50 per person.

Noah is presently on tour throughout North America and Europe.

