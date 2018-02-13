Common Ground Health Names Wade Norwood CEO

By Staff –

Common Ground Health has named Board of Regents member Wade Norwood as CEO, effective July 13.

The organization’s board of directors unanimously approved Norwood’s appointment following the resignation of Trilby de Jung, who’d served in the position since 2014.

Norwood had previously been chief strategy officer for the organization.

“We are also exceedingly fortunate to have among the ranks such a trusted and inspirational leader as Wade Norwood,” board chair Marilyn Dollinger stated. “He’s a community organizing expert. As we seek to more effectively address the social determinants of health, such as poverty, poor housing and lack of education, we need a person with exactly Wade’s strengths—someone who can mobilize the community and bring us together to solve important health challenges.”

Norwood, a former city council member and advocate for the community, has been with Common Ground Health since 2006.

He brings more than three decades of public service to the role.

In addition, the health planning organization said it reached the following goals under the leadership of de Jung:

Leveraging more than $33 million in federal and state funding for training over 1,200 physicians, nurses, care managers and other clinical staff in quality improvement.

Creating the Healthi Kids initiative in an effort to support healthy eating and active living in schools; pushing through policies to ensure that Rochester street design encourages bicycling, walking and transit use.

Partnering with the business community to manage interventions in primary care practices, workplaces, churches, barbershops and salons that have contributed to steady improvement in blood pressure control across the community.

Prior to joining Common Ground, de Jung had directed health advocacy work at the Empire Justice Center.

