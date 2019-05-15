Community Group to Review RPD Body-Worn Camera Program

The Community Justice Advisory Board of United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western NY is scheduled to release a report on the Rochester Police Department’s body-worn camera program.

The Community Justice Advisory Board (CJAB has scheduled a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at 121 N. Fitzhugh St. Its report is expected to evaluate the city’s policy for body-worn cameras and its implementation of the program.

In an executive summary of the report, the CJAB praised the transparency of the process, general clarity of the guidelines, attention to privacy concerns and overall policies for storage of footage and release to the public.

The city started its police body-worn camera program in January 2016 and has been refining the policy ever since. Guidelines for use of body worn cameras are spelled out in a manual, which was updated in August. Among other requirements, the guidelines state when recordings shall be made and how to comply with civilian requests to stop recording.

According to the city website, the manual continues to be reviewed and future changes are possible now that the program has moved from implementation to fully operational status.

The CJAB is a ministry of the United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western NY.

