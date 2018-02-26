Community Groups to Discuss “Jail Crisis” at Town Hall Meeting

By Staff –

Community groups including Metro Justice, Enough Is Enough, and Facing Race and Embracing Equity will host a town hall meeting as part of the statewide “#FREEnewyork Town Hall Tour” on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m.

“We demand real reform and a groundbreaking overhaul of bail, discovery, and speedy trial laws that will bring an end to New York’s jail crisis,” the group said in a statement. “#FREEnewyork and its 112 partner organizations across the state are organizing to ensure that Gov. Cuomo goes further than his proposed half-measures to create complete change of the system, reflect New Yorkers’ values, and stop the harm caused to individuals, families, and communities.”

The event will be held at the David Gantt Community Center, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 700 North St.

Visit bit.ly/freeny-rochester for additional information regarding the event.

