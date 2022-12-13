Community Health & Resource Fair Happening at Edgerton R-Center

In the Community: News from the Office of Monroe County Executive Adam Bello

Monroe County recently announced a Community Health and Resource Fair that will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 13 at the Edgerton R-Center, located at 41 Backus Street, Rochester, NY 14608.

“This holiday season, it’s more important than ever to take the necessary steps to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy, especially as cases of COVID, the flu and RSV are on the rise,” said County Executive Bello. “I encourage residents to attend our health and resource fair, get their flu vaccines and COVID boosters and learn more about the resources offered in our community.”

Participating agencies include the IBERO-American Action League, Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services, the Monroe County Department of Human Services, the Monroe County Office of Mental Health and the county’s Improving Addiction Coordination Team (IMPACT).

Free flu vaccinations and COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be available.

Appointments for COVID-19 boosters are available via https://www.monroecounty.gov/health-COVID- 19, although walk-ins are welcome. Appointments are not required for flu vaccinations.