Community Leaders Join Excellus BCBS Boards

In the Community: A Blue Cross Blue Shield Association News release

Seanelle Hawkins, Ed.D.

Two community leaders have joined the Regional Advisory and Governing Boards of Excellus Health Plan, Inc., and its parent and subsidiary companies.

Seanelle Hawkins, Ed.D., President and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester, has been named as Director to the Excellus Health Plan, Inc. Governing Boards of Directors. Hawkins has also served for more than a year on Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Rochester Regional Advisory Board.

Hawkins, as leader of the Urban League, focuses on helping individuals build self-sufficiency through education, skills development, employment and homeownership.

Prior to joining the Urban League, Hawkins was Executive Director of Sojourner Home. She also serves as a board member for RochesterWorks!, the Greater Rochester Housing Partnership and the Women’s Council, an affiliate of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. Hawkins received her Doctor of Education from St. John Fisher University in 2013. Hawkins resides in Rochester.

Matt Parrilli.

Matt Parrilli, retired managing partner and tax partner of the Rochester office of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), has been named as Director to the Excellus Health Plan, Inc. Governing Boards of Directors. Parrilli has also joined Excellus BCBS’s Rochester Regional Advisory Board.

In his 37 years with the firm, Parrilli led the office on community issues and new business development.

Parrilli also serves as treasurer of the Board of Directors for the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes and is chair of its finance committee. Additionally, Parrilli serves on the Al Sigl Foundation Board of Governors.

Parrilli is a New York state certified public accountant (CPA) and a 1982 graduate of Binghamton University. Parrilli resides in Pittsford.

“As a local health plan, our mission is to help people in our communities live healthier and more secure lives through access to high-quality, affordable health care,” said Jim Reed, CEO and President, Excellus BCBS.

“Our board members, with their wide range of experience and expertise in community impact, business, health care and more, add breadth and depth to our board as we work to fulfill our mission.”

To learn more, visit ExcellusBCBS.com.