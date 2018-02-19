Community Members March in Protest of Donald Trump’s Racism

By Staff –

Hundreds of community members marched in protest of Donald Trump’s racist remarks recently, which culminated in a rally at Liberty Pole Way downtown.

The group, called the “United Community Response To Donald Trump”s Ongoing Hatred And Racism,” released the following statement prior to the march:

“One of our community’s most distinguished elders, a local and national civil and human rights legend and icon, a man who some of us refer to as the sage, Minister Franklin D. Florence Sr., has called us together to develop a united community response and demand for an apology regarding Donald Trump’s ongoing hateful, racist, rhetoric and policies, the latter of which are causing devastatingly-negative affects on the lives of millions of poor people of color in particular, as well as poor people in general.”

The protesters began marching from the Central Church of Christ on Saturday, ending at the Liberty Pole to hold the demonstration.

Visit https://vimeo.com/256484435, or https://vimeo.com/256503515, to view video of Minister Franklin D. Florence Sr.’s remarks, and an additional speaker during the rally, or click on the images below.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.