Community Paint Day at the Phillis Wheatley Community Library

An interactive hands-on visual experience that promotes literacy, play, community building, public beautification, and a celebration of local history. WHEN: SATURDAY, MAY 27, 2017 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. WHERE: Phyllis Wheatley Community Library 33 Dr. Samuel McCree Way Rochester, NY 14608 WHAT: A great photo opportunity for the Memorial Day weekend as the summer season kicks off with children, families and members of the community joining together for a community paint day for the Story Walk at the Phillis Wheatley Community Library. The community-driven Story Walk project is the first of its kind in Rochester, and is the result of community play champions coming together to promote a more playable city. The project has been a collaboration between the Rochester Public Library, the City of Rochester, Corn Hill Neighbors Association, Shawn Dunwoody, Writers and Books, SWAN, parents and children from the neighborhood, and the Healthi Kids Coalition. The Story Walk is an outdoor and highly-visual reading experience that promotes literacy, play, community building, public beautification, and a celebration of local history. The Story Walk was created and designed by the children at Phillis Wheatley Community Library to provide a hands-on literary experience outside the walls of the library. Each part of the story will be posted at stations around the library and enhanced by the vibrant and playful imagery that will be painted on the sidewalks on Saturday, May 27.