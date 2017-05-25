Search
Friday 26 May 2017
From Information to Understanding

Community Paint Day at the Phillis Wheatley Community Library

May 25, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on Community Paint Day at the Phillis Wheatley Community Library

 An interactive hands-on visual experience that promotes literacy,
 play, community building, public beautification, and a celebration 
of local history.

WHEN: SATURDAY, MAY 27, 2017
9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: Phyllis Wheatley Community Library
33 Dr. Samuel McCree Way
Rochester, NY 14608
WHAT: A great photo opportunity for the Memorial Day weekend as the summer 
season kicks off with children, families and members of the community 
joining together for a community paint day for the Story Walk at the 
Phillis Wheatley Community Library.

The community-driven Story Walk project is the first of its kind in 
Rochester, and is the result of community play champions coming together 
to promote a more playable city. The project has been a collaboration 
between the Rochester Public Library, the City of Rochester, Corn Hill 
Neighbors Association, Shawn Dunwoody, Writers and Books, SWAN, parents 
and children from the neighborhood, and the Healthi Kids Coalition.

The Story Walk is an outdoor and highly-visual reading experience that 
promotes literacy, play, community building, public beautification, and a 
celebration of local history. The Story Walk was created and designed by 
the children at Phillis Wheatley Community Library to provide a hands-on 
literary experience outside the walls of the library. Each part of the 
story will be posted at stations around the library and enhanced by the 
vibrant and playful imagery that will be painted on the sidewalks on 
Saturday, May 27.
