In the Community: From The Faith Leaders Roundtable Photo from https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=tyre%20nichols.

WHAT:

You are invited to attend a community prayer vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols and the cities of Memphis, Rochester as well as those cities throughout Upstate NY that have recently experienced inexplicable violence.

We are encouraging ALL churches, clergy, youth, community members, leaders and organizations to come out in support of the victim and his family, the city of Memphis and our own community here in Rochester.

WHEN :

Tuesday, January 31 at 6 p.m.

WHERE:

Mt. Olivet Baptist Church’s Main Sanctuary located at 141 Adams St. Rochester, New York 14608.