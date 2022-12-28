Community Urged to “Recycle Right” This Holiday Season

For a complete list of recyclable items, visit monroecounty.gov/recycling

In the Community: News From the Office of Adam J. Bello Monroe County Executive

Photo from https://www.monroecounty.gov/news-2022-12-27-recycle

Americans generate 25% more trash during the holidays than any other time of the year. Nationwide, this extra waste can total to an additional 25 million tons of garbage. Recycling is one of the most effective ways to reduce the volume of trash.

The County wants to remind residents to “Recycle Right” this holiday season. The key to a cleaner and safer environment is knowing the items are accepted at the curb, what items are accepted at the ecopark and what should be thrown in the garbage.

“As we celebrate the holidays with our families, let’s do our part to protect our environment by Recycling Right,” said County Executive Adam J. Bello. “I encourage everyone to familiarize themselves with what you can recycle and where you can recycle it. Let’s keep our community clean by properly disposing and recycling our holiday items.”

Holiday items accepted in curbside bins and at the Monroe County/Waste Management ecopark include:

• Paper (including plain wrapping paper, tissue paper, gift bags and gift boxes)

• Cardboard (including shipping containers and clean pizza boxes)

• Plastic bottles, jugs, jars and tubs (reattach lids)

• Metal and glass cans, bottles or jugs

Items that are ONLY accepted at the ecopark include:

• Holiday lights and decorations that contain electronics

• Rechargeable, button and lithium ion batteries (always place alkaline in trash)

• Clean, white, block packing foam — marked as #6 only

• Christmas trees: artificial (with or without electronics, accepted in electronics) and real (composted)

• Plastic bags / film / envelopes

• Cardboard and residential recycling

• Cooking oil

Items that are NOT accepted curbside include:

• Bows, ribbons and gift tags

• Foil and metallic wrapping paper

• “Tanglers” such as lights, cords, twine, or clothing

• Foam materials (packaging, coffee cups, meat trays, egg cartons or packing peanuts)

• Plastic bags or any plastic film

• Food contaminated items

• Lithium-ion or rechargeable batteries

• Single use items – such as cups, straws, silverware and condiment packaging

The Monroe County/Waste Management ecopark is located at 10 Avion Drive, Rochester, New York 14624.

There is no longer a fee for recycling televisions and other electronics. While these items are accepted at ecopark, Brockport-based recycler Sunnking also provides a convenient drop-off locator tool at www.sunnking.com/dropoff, where residents can input their ZIP code and be directed to other convenient sites — including all local Goodwill outlets — that accept electronics.

Beginning Monday, December 26, many towns and villages throughout Monroe County will collect real trees from residents or provide drop off sites. For a complete list of disposal sites, and scheduled pick-ups for Christmas trees, go to www.monroecounty.gov/des-environmentalrecycling.

Ecopark is open from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

For a full list of acceptable items, or to make an appointment to drop off household hazardous waste, visit www.monroecounty.gov/ecopark.

Questions? Ask Alexa to “Open Monroe County Recycling!” on any Amazon device or on the Alexa app on Android or Apple devices.