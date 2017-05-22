Search
From Information to Understanding

Competition Featuring Canned Food Sculptures to Benefit Foodlink Begins

May 22, 2017Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on Competition Featuring Canned Food Sculptures to Benefit Foodlink Begins

By Staff –

 

canstructionGiant sculptures made entirely out of canned food, as part of a fundraiser for Foodlink, are available for viewing now through June 2, in the lobby of Tower280, at 280 E. Broad St.

Six local teams designed and constructed the sculptures with a “Fantasy & Fairy Tales” theme, for Canstruction Rochester, a competition presented by Buckingham Properties to help raise funds for the food bank.

Admission to view the sculptures is free, but guests have been encouraged to bring a can of food for donation.

Since its inception in 2006, the competition has resulted in over 300,000 pounds of donated food for local families.

A panel of local judges will review the sculptures, then present awards in different categories.

Fans of Canstruction Rochester on Facebook can also vote for a People’s Choice Award, and subsequently, the winners will go on to compete internationally.

Visit www.canstructionrochester.com for additional information regarding the event.

