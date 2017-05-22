Competition Featuring Canned Food Sculptures to Benefit Foodlink Begins

By Staff –

Giant sculptures made entirely out of canned food, as part of a fundraiser for Foodlink, are available for viewing now through June 2, in the lobby of Tower280, at 280 E. Broad St.

Six local teams designed and constructed the sculptures with a “Fantasy & Fairy Tales” theme, for Canstruction Rochester, a competition presented by Buckingham Properties to help raise funds for the food bank.

Admission to view the sculptures is free, but guests have been encouraged to bring a can of food for donation.

Since its inception in 2006, the competition has resulted in over 300,000 pounds of donated food for local families.

A panel of local judges will review the sculptures, then present awards in different categories.

Fans of Canstruction Rochester on Facebook can also vote for a People’s Choice Award, and subsequently, the winners will go on to compete internationally.

Visit www.canstructionrochester.com for additional information regarding the event.

