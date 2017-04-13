Search
From Information to Understanding

Computer App Finds Surplus Food for the Poor in Nigeria

Apr 13, 2017Business, Featured News, State/National News, WorldComments Off on Computer App Finds Surplus Food for the Poor in Nigeria

E. Ekponimo

(TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) – Nigerian-born Oscar Ekponimo was 11 when his family was struck by misfortune.  His father had a partial stroke, causing him to lose his job, and with it, the family income.

“For the next three years we had little food in the house,” he recalls. “If we had one small meal at the end of the day, it was a good day. I recall one instance when all I ate in a 48-hour period was a biscuit snack a friend shared with me at school.”

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

