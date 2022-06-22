Congress Moves to Cut Costs of Gas and Groceries

In the Community: From the Office of Monroe County

Photo by Yassine Khalfalli on Unsplash.

A decisive action to lower costs for Monroe County families by voting to pass the bipartisan Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, was recently taken by Congressman Joe Morelle.

“Lowering costs for Monroe County families is one of my top priorities,” Morelle said. “Today, I followed through on that commitment by proudly voting for legislation that will strengthen our supply chain and reduce the cost of everyday goods families need, like gasoline and groceries. I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue fighting to lower costs and I urge the Senate to immediately consider and pass this legislation to deliver relief for families.”

Demand for gas has increased as we emerge from the pandemic, yet the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and American oil companies are deliberately limiting supply to keep their profits high.

The Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act lowers prices at the pump by making cheaper, cleaner, ethanol-blended gasoline more readily available. It also cuts prices for farmers in the field—and, in turn, families at the grocery store—by promoting competition in the meatpacking industry, establishing a Crisis Response Task Force at United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to examine the stability and reliability of the food system and to identify critical bottlenecks like transportation and workforce challenges, and providing loan guarantees for America’s farmers.

The legislation builds on other actions Congressman Morelle has taken to reduce costs for families, such as passing the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act, re-authorizing the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) for the first time since 2020, and passing the Community Services Block Grant Modernization Act. Morelle has also called for a federal gas tax holiday to lower prices at the gas pump.