Congresswoman Louise Slaughter Tours Rochester Urban League’s Youth Build Project

By Staff –

Congresswoman Louise Slaughter (D-Fairport) recently toured ongoing progress at a home construction site for the Urban League of Rochester’s Youth Build program, a nationwide initiative that provides pathways for at-risk young adults to successfully transition from school to the workforce, while rebuilding their communities.

YouthBuild students have spent over a year building a single-family home in the JOSANA neighborhood, a low-income housing community in Stadium Estates, and Slaughter has helped secure $2.2 million for the Rochester Urban League since 2013, a press release said.

“I am pleased to join Urban League of Rochester’s William Clark, and other community partners today to tour the great strides YouthBuild Rochester has made in rebuilding our neighborhoods,” Slaughter stated. “If we want to create opportunities for at-risk youth, we have to invest in them, and that’s exactly what YouthBuild does.”

“I want to thank Congresswoman Slaughter for her continued support of the Urban League of Rochester and all its programs,” William Clark, president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester, added. “Every year, YouthBuild Rochester helps countless young people across our community gain the training and the skills they need to succeed in their careers, and in life. This is no small part because of the Congresswoman’s continued leadership on this issue.”

YouthBuild Rochester serves disadvantaged and at-risk young adults ages 18 to 24, by using a dual program model that combines academic instruction and occupational skills training. Participants work toward the completion of a high school diploma or GED, and earn industry-recognized credentials in high-demand construction trades, while gaining hands-on experience in the construction industry.

Rochester Cornerstone Group and Atlas Contractors are two companies that have worked closely with YouthBuild, and the companies purchased a lot for the students to build the YouthBuild project from the ground up.

Visit https://youtu.be/lwAm9h5Ee1Y to view Clark explain the goals of the program, or click on the image below.

