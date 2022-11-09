Continuous Improvement in Rochester’s Pre-K System Published in Annual Report

In the Community: Children’s Institute

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

Children’s Institute, in partnership with the Rochester City School District (RCSD) Office of Early Childhood, recently published the twenty-fifth annual report of the Rochester Early Childhood Assessment Partnership (RECAP).

RECAP evaluates and supports the continuous improvement of Rochester’s Pre-K system. The information published in the report will inform practices to improve the city’s Pre-K system to support young children. It offers several recommendations moving forward to strengthen Rochester’s Pre-K programs, including a focus on improving kindergarten readiness and children’s social and emotional health.

“RECAP is a vital early childhood assessment tool that helps identify what our young learners know now and how much they advance before they reach kindergarten,” said Nancy Kaplan, Coordinator of Rochester’s Child and chair of the RECAP advisory committee. “Rochester Area Community Foundation and Rochester’s Child have supported RECAP from its start and know that it is critical to every child’s success and our community’s future.”

From 1998-99, RECAP was instrumental in documenting and contributing to the long-term continuous improvement of the established PreK system and continues to evolve in Rochester. Through RECAP, Rochester has been able to realize a sustained, high performing Pre-K system.

Dr. Ann Marie White, Executive Director of Children’s Institute said with the community’s support, RECAP has remained an essential resource to Rochester’s achievement of consistent high-quality Pre-K.

“The capacity to see trends, evidenced in steady and reliable data-based observation, year-over-year, provides Rochester’s Pre-K system with the ability to adapt itself in a manner to impact the positive development of every child,” White said. “As there have been so many family and program adaptations due to COVID, this report gives us our first complete full year view into the response of children during this great time of change.”

The report includes data from the 2021-22 school year and is the first full year’s review of how students have fared since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initial assessments demonstrate the Pre-K system’s resilience, with strong classroom quality scores that have stayed constant since pre-COVID. However, the findings demonstrate the necessity of providing further assistance to Pre-K students, families, educators, and childcare facilities.For instance, kindergarten readiness among Pre-K students dropped to 43.6%, and attendance was significantly lower than we see historically (only 15.1% of four-year-old Pre-K students attended 90% or more days).

“The RECAP partnership provides the District with actionable data throughout the year that supports programmatic decisions and guides the focus of professional learning,” said Dr. Robin Hooper, Executive Director of Early Childhood Education for RCSD. “RECAP provides accurate information at the child, classroom, parent and family, and program levels.”

Children’s Institute, a national not-for-profit organization based in Rochester, NY, works to strengthen, develop and coordinate resources that promote the well-being of children, youth and families.

For more information visit www.childrensinstitute.net.