Cookie Contest Returns to Holidays at the Market

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release Photo from https://www.cityofrochester.gov/holidaysatmarket/

The Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union St., will be filled with holiday spirit during Holidays at the Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. The holiday market began Dec. 4 and will continue Dec. 11, and 18. New this year, a special evening Holidays at the Market at 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15.

Holidays at the Market boasts a large selection of fresh cut trees, wreaths and garland. Choose from an array of party supplies, fresh bouquets and table settings. Locally-produced wine and spirits make a perfect host or hostess gift. Discover a diverse selection of one-of-a-kind handcrafted gifts ranging from alpaca gloves and hats to wooden toys. Enjoy the flavor of the holidays with homemade baked goods and a variety of foods, while waiting for a free horse-drawn wagon ride. Visit Santa and shop for unique gifts from around the world. Locally grown produce, specialty foods and holiday decorations are also available during this seasonal community tradition.

Public Market gift tokens—accepted by over 100 Market vendors—are available from the Friends of the Market and make a great stocking stuffer for the hard-to-please friend or relative; as well as, Market-branded items—such as canvas tote bags and the popular Public Market Cookbook — (www.marketfriends.org).

Photo by RODNAE Productions: https://www.pexels.com/photo/close-up-photo-of-a-bowl-with-cookies-6518965/.

The highly competitive Holiday Cookie Baking Contest returns this year on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 12 noon. Participants are asked to drop off a half-dozen of their best holiday cookies, with a list of ingredients, to the Market Office on Saturday, December 10 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., or Sunday, December 11 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The cookie contest will be judged during the final Sunday of the Holidays at the Market event series, with Market token prizes awarded to winners ($150 for first, $75 for second and $55 for third place). Cookies will be judged on four categories: taste, texture, originality and presentation. Limit one cookie submission per person.

Visit www.cityofrochester.gov for more info.