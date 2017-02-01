Cooking Class Agenda for 2017

Turkish Cooking Class is back for the season! If you want to learn how to cook delicious Turkish food with your friends, come join us. Class is going to meet monthly and our volunteers are going to show how to cook and you will have opportunity to try by yourself. At the end of each class, you will be able to taste whatever is cooked in the class and even more.

There is a $20 fee for each session which will be used to cover the expenses. There will be four sessions this year: February 26, March 26, April 30 and May 21. All the sessions are gong to held in Turkish Cultural Center Rochester. You can register for the classes by emailing

cookingclass@tccrochester.com

You may see the flyer of the event here.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. Once you registered, our volunteers are going to contact you to inform about the menu for each session.

We are looking forward to see you.

Adress: 2692 Dewey Ave, Rochester NY 14616

