Cool Sweep in Effect in the City…Check out Spray Parks & Pools

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release
In consideration of forecasted high temperatures today, the City of Rochester reminds residents that Cool Sweep—presented by Avangrid Foundation and RG&E—is in effect this summer to help people beat the heat at its pools, spray parks, air conditioned facilities and Durand Eastman Beach.
R-Centers with air conditioning:
- Avenue D, 200 Avenue D, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F
- Carter Street, 500 Carter St., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F
- Edgerton, 41 Backus St., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F
- Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F
- The Honorable Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center for Equity & Justice, 271 Flint St., 8:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturdays
- Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 8:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturdays
- David F. Gantt, 700 North St., 8:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturdays
- Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturdays
- Tyshaun Cauldwell Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F
City branch library locations with air conditioning (visit https://roccitylibrary.org/location/ for individual location hours)
- Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Blvd., (585) 428-8214
- Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Ave., (585) 428-7300
- Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Ave., (585) 428-8216
- Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave., (585) 428-8206
- Lincoln Branch, 851 Joseph Ave., (585) 428-8210
- Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Ave., (585) 428-8218
- Maplewood Community Library, 1111 Dewey Ave., (585) 428-8220
- Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Ave., (585) 428-8202
- Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr, Samuel McCree Way, (585) 428-8212
- Sully Branch, 530 Webster Ave., (585) 428-8208
- Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Rd., (585) 428-8204
Swimming Opportunities
- Durand Eastman Beach, 12 to 7 p.m. today, July 20; (normally 12 to 6 p.m., M-F )
- The Honorable Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center for Equity & Justice, 271 Flint St., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., M–F
- Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave., open swim 1 to 4:45 p.m., M-F
- The Genesee Valley Park pool is currently closed for renovations.
City Spray Parks (all operate noon to 8 p.m., 7-days-a-week)
- Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.
- Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.
- David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.
- Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.
- Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.
- Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.
- Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.
Spray features especially for little ones, age 6 and under are available at the following locations:
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. (at the play area)
- Fourth and Peck Park, Fourth and Peck Street
- Troup Street Park and Playground, Troup Street
Visit https://www.cityofrochester.gov for more information.