County Breaks Ground on First Phase of Seneca Park Zoo Improvement Project

By Staff –

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo joined Monroe County Parks, Seneca Park Zoo officials and Landmark Society officials to break ground on the first phase of the Seneca Park Zoo Master Plan improvement project recently.

Dinolfo said the first phase will include the construction of an African savanna exhibit (featuring giraffes, zebras, rhinos and ostriches), a Cold Asia exhibit (featuring snow leopard and red panda), and a passenger tram with on-off stations at the south (front entrance plaza), and north (Africa) ends of the Zoo.

“You can feel the excitement growing throughout our community, as this transformative project moves ever closer to becoming a reality,” she stated. “Our $13.5 million investment in the Seneca Park Zoo and the local economy will create more than 200 jobs for area workers over the 13-month construction period. Over the long term, our investment in a world class zoo will pay dividends for years by contributing to our community’s overall quality of life, attracting both jobs and job seekers to Monroe County.”

Crane-Hogan Structural Systems, Inc.; Crosby-Brownlie, Inc.; and Schuler-Haas Electric Corporation have been awarded prime construction contracts for the project, through a competitive bidding process.

In addition, Clark Patterson Lee and LeChase Construction have been chosen to complete the design phase of the project.

According to officials, the county expects the first phase of construction to take approximately 13 months to complete, with an anticipated summer 2018 opening.

The initial phase of improvements will conclude with the demolition of the main zoo building, as well as the construction of a separate restaurant funded by the Seneca Park Zoo Society, which is currently undergoing the design process and slated to be bid separately this year.

The restaurant is scheduled to be completed by summer 2018, the county said.

The zoo’s improvement project is a public-private venture which has been funded jointly by Monroe County and the Seneca Park Zoo Society.

