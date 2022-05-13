County DMVs “Donate Life Campaign” Reaches Highest State Registrations

By Staff

Photo logo from www.donatelife.ny.gov

There is a huge need for organ and tissue donations in the state of New York.

There are nearly 9,000 New Yorkers currently waiting for an organ transplant, and every 16 hours someone dies waiting for an organ transplant and just one organ donor can save up to 8 lives and improve the lives of up to 75 people by donating tissues and corneas, according to the Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) site, dmv.ny.gov/more-info/register-become-organ-eye-or-tissue-donor.

During the month of April 2022, Monroe County DMVs reached the highest registration rates of organ and tissue donors in New York State for the Donate Life Campaign.

The campaign helped increase awareness for organ and tissue donations, however donor registration is needed and ongoing. Various DMV’s assisted in registering 1,484 new donors to the registry, one of the highest, with the Henrietta DMV Branch in the lead for signing up 626 new donors.

“I want to thank our amazing team at all four Monroe County DMVs for their hard work this past April to make it one of the most successful Donate Life months in the past few years,” Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo said.

“Together with the work of the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network, our residents have once again answered the call to give life through the generous act of signing up to be an organ and tissue donor.”

Consider becoming a donor.

Anyone interested in becoming an organ or tissue donor can sign up at Monroe County DMVs and the County Clerk’s website www.monroecounty.gov/clerk or at www.donatelife.ny.gov.

Monroe County DMV are open to walk-ins, Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. There are also extended hours available. See hours below:

The Mall at Greece Ridge, located at 271 Greece Ridge Center Dr. Times are Monday thru Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. OPEN LATE Tuesdays until 6:30 pm. Last Saturday of the month from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm

Rochester Branch (downtown), located at 200 East Main Street, Suite 101. Times are Monday – Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. OPEN LATE, Mondays until 6:30 pm

Titus Mall, located at 545 Titus Ave. Times are Monday thru Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. OPEN LATE, Wednesdays until 6:30 pm.

Town Centre Plaza, located at 2199 East Henrietta Rd. Hours are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. And OPEN LATE, Thursdays until 6:30 pm.

There are a small number of DMV transactions that still require a scheduled appointment. All permit testing and Real ID transactions will require an appointment for the foreseeable future. Appointments can be made at www.monroecounty.gov/dmv.

Another Important Reminder: On May 3, 2023, all U.S. travelers must be REAL ID-compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.