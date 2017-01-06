County Donates Winter Coats to Students through “Coats for Kids” Program

By Staff

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and Enrico Fermi School 17 Principal Caterina Leone-Mannino have recently distributed coats for selected K-6 students at the school, through the county’s “Coats for Kids” Initiative.

The program, has provided winter coats, boots, and gloves to children in need for the past three years.

“As we experience the frigid temperatures today, we are reminded that many children are not prepared for the bitter cold temperatures,” Dinolfo stated. “This program allows us to bring warmth to local children during our coldest months. A warm coat can make all the difference when it comes to keeping children healthy, active, and in school.”

The Rochester-Monroe County Youth Bureau, along with community partner organizations, recommended the students that received the coats through the initiative.

“I am extremely grateful for the generosity and support of County Executive Dinolfo for selecting our students as recipients for this year’s “coats for kids,” Leone-Mannino stated. “I recognize that it takes the support of our whole community to meet the needs of our students. We are grateful for our partnership with the Monroe County Department of Human Services, as well as the other supportive services that our students and their families utilize.”

“Coats for Kids” has donated over 200 winter coats to children so far, though youth funding and a partnership with J.C. Penney, who has provided the winter wear at a reduced price.

According to officials, the county has also provided 55 coats to other students this winter season.

Contact the Monroe County Youth Bureau, at 753-6455, for additional information regarding the program.