Wednesday 5 June 2019
From Information to Understanding

County Hosts Job Fair at Boys and Girls Club

Jun 04, 2019Business, City, Local NewsComments Off on County Hosts Job Fair at Boys and Girls Club

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo announced
June 5 job fair
at the Boys and Girls Club.

Monroe County will host a job fair from noon to 3 p.m. June 5 at Boys and Girls Club, 500 Genesee St.

The job fair will have more than 20 business looking to hire for more than 500 positions.

The event is free and registration can be completed at SWRocJobFair.eventbrite.com.

Positions available include, Monroe County civil service, City of Rochester human resources, UPS, Excellus, Continuum Global Solutions, Strong Staffing/University of Rochester, Scotts Miracle Gro, Lifetime Assistance, Hillside Family of Agencies, ADT, MAPP, US Census 2020, TES Staffing, Arconic, Sutherland, YMCA of Rochester, Maintenance and Management Association, LiDestri Food and Drink, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RBA Staffing, Christa Construction, and CSL Plasma.

