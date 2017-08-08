Monroe County Democrat Calls on RGRTA to Sever Ties with Albany Lobbyist

By Staff –

Cynthia Kaleh, Democratic Minority Leader in the Monroe County Legislature, has called on the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA) to sever all ties with Albany lobbyist Robert Scott Gaddy and his corporation, Excelsior Associates LLC.

Gaddy pleaded guilty to a harassment charge on July 27, pursuant to allegedly attacking Minority Reporter columnist Gloria Winston Al-Sarag during the state’s Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators’ annual caucus in Albany earlier this year.

“Given the violent nature of the incident he was involved with, and the crime he was convicted of, RGRTA should not be doing business with this Mr. Gaddy,” Kaleh said in a statement. “Other entities have cut their ties with him, and RGRTA should as well. As a public authority, the priority should be to the public they serve. This action sends the amoral message that violence against women is somehow excusable.”

Since 2007, Gaddy’s company, Excelsior Associates, has been paid $96,000 per year to lobby for RGRTA in Albany.

According to an RGRTA spokesperson, William Carpenter, CEO of the transportation authority, is scheduled to meet with Gaddy this week.

Gaddy has not yet commented on the matter.

Read the full letter Kaleh sent to RGRTA, below:

Mr. William Carpenter, CEO

Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority

1372 E. Main St.

Rochester, N.Y. 14609

Dear Chief Executive Carpenter:

I am writing to call on the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA) to sever any and all ties RGRTA has with Robert Scott Gaddy and Excelsior Associates, LLC.

Recently Mr. Gaddy pled guilty and was charged with non-criminal harassment, a second-degree harassment charge. It was reported that RGRTA continues to maintain a professional relationship with him. As a public authority, your priority should be to the public you serve. This action sends the immoral message that violence against women somehow excusable. I call on you to sever all ties with Mr. Gaddy immediately.

Those of us who hold the public trust and serve our community must always strive to be ethical, transparent, and accountable and I believe a relationship between your organization and Mr. Gaddy puts that trust at risk. I thank you for your attention to this request. If you have any questions, please contact me.

Sincerely Yours,

Cynthia W. Kaleh

Democratic Minority Leader

cc: Chairman Geoffrey Astles, Board of Commissioners, RGRTA

