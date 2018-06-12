County Names Winners of First “Monroe County STOP DWI High School Radio Contest”

By Lisa Dumas –

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo has recently announced the winners of the first annual “Monroe County STOP DWI High School Radio Contest,” in which local high school students created 30-second public service announcements about the dangers of drunk driving.

“In our media-focused world, the STOP-DWI Radio Contest provides creative opportunity for students to help lead the fight against impaired driving,” Dinolfo said. “The students who participated in this contest impressed not only their teachers and classmates but our entire community by thoughtfully and creatively shining a light the lasting effects of impaired driving. I thank all of the participants and congratulate our talented winners.”

Each of the following 2018 STOP DWI Radio Contest winners were from Gates Chili High School:

-First Place: Maya Blackwell, Kynesha Milwood, and Zionah Campbell;

-Second Place: Connor Hamilton, Brittany Hargrove;

-and Third Place: Amanda Andorka, Jessica Donath, and Azizi Sarkis.

The first place winners received $400 for their work; second place took home a $200 check; and third place was awarded $100.

The county’s judging committee examined a total of 20 entries from local high school students, and each entry was judged on originality, messaging and public safety appeal.

All three winning entries will be aired during the county’s “STOP-DWI Labor Day Crackdown” from Aug. 17 through Sept. 3.

“We are appreciative of all those who help us to spread the message of the importance of driving safe and sober, not only during the summer holiday and vacation season, but every single time a driver gets behind the wheel,” Sheriff Todd Baxter stated. “Congratulations to all of the participants and winners of the ‘STOP-DWI High School Radio Contest.’ You’ve made us all proud.”

