County Offers Special Zoo Admission for Holiday Weekend

Monroe County and the Seneca Park Zoo have announced a special admission offer for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Saturday, Dec. 23, and Sunday, Dec. 24, the purchase of one adult ticket will also buy one free admission for kids, ages three to 11.

“As we complete preparations for the holiday season, our focus will soon shift to enjoying quality time with family and friends,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. What better place to spend time together than our Seneca Park Zoo.”

The zoo is typically open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 1 to March 31, while the grounds remain open until 4 p.m.; however, due to the upcoming holiday, the zoo will be closed on Christmas Day.

