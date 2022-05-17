County Release Data on Crimes Committed by Parolees

By Staff

Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash.

After the recent arraignment of a parolee who committed a murder, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office says they researched past records to identify how many arrested parolees have committed violent crimes or murder while on parole.

The time period researched was January, 2020 though May 8, 2022.

According to the information released by the district attorney’s office they saw a total of 2,457 violent felony cases (VFO) from January, 2020 through May of 2022. Of those crimes 258 of them were committed by parolees and 20 (of the crimes committed by parolees) were homicides.

The statistics show 5 homicides committed by parolees so far this year. This represents over one-third of total homicides this year according to the report.

The statistics further show VFO cases committed by parolees during the period from 2020 to now, represent about 10.5% of all cases.

County officials were unable to provide the total number of parolees in Monroe County during that period.

“Transparency with data is essential, especially at this time when our City is seeing unprecedented violence,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said.

“While we cannot control the decisions of the parole board, or change current legislation, I can assure you, as District Attorney, my office will continue to vigorously prosecute the most violent offenders to ensure that they will no longer be a threat to you and your family.”

County officials say they are currently collaborating with Measures For Justice to build an open data portal where the bulk of the information regarding crime by parolees will be easily accessible.

”The portal will be fully operational by the end of 2022,” they said.