County Extends Immunization Clinic Hours for Back-to-School Vaccinations

By Staff –

The Monroe County Department of Public Health has scheduled a number of additional clinics, with extended hours, for kids to get their New York State vaccinations for school.

According to the county, the extended clinic hours are intended to serve students who are at-risk of being withheld from school for not having the proper vaccinations.

“Staying up-to-date on vaccinations is one of the most important precautions a parent can take to protect their children and ensure they stay on track in school,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. “Monroe County’s extended immunization clinic hours will now make it even easier for parents to give students a healthy head-start on a successful and productive school year. Healthy and happy kids are more likely to stay in school, on track to graduation, and on a path to a rewarding career and long-term future success.”

The clinics will be held at the Immunization Clinic at 111 Westfall Rd., without appointment, as follows:

Every Wednesday, Sept. 6 to Oct. 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursdays, Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The clinic will also be open Tuesdays by appointment only.

Those who attend the clinics should bring health insurance cards, immunization records, a parent photo ID, and any letters received from their child’s school about the immunizations the student may be missing.

In addition, parents may also contact their schools, or doctors, to determine what, if any, vaccines their child may need.

Most vaccinations are provided at no-cost through age 18.

Contact the Monroe County Department of Public Health at 753-5150, for additional information regarding the clinic.

“The Rochester City School District is appreciative of the Monroe County Health Department’s support in providing extended hours for its immunization clinic, which makes it more convenient for families to get the required vaccines for school,” RCSD superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams stated. “Children need to be healthy and ready to learn in order to be successful in the classroom. Making sure they are fully vaccinated, on time, is critical to ensure the long-term health and well-being of our students.”

