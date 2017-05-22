Dinolfo: County to Host “2017 Monroe County Girls Sports Festival”

By Staff –

Monroe County will host the “2017 Monroe County Girls Sports Festival,” Saturday, Aug. 5, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex in Henrietta, in conjunction with Visit Rochester and the Monroe County Sports Commission. Outdoor sports will be held adjacent to the Iceplex, on the athletic fields at Monroe Community College (MCC).

“The Monroe County Girls Sports Festival is a great opportunity for young women to showcase their athletic ability, be active, learn about leadership and teamwork, and take on new challenges, and we are thrilled to announce that the this new event will be held this summer,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. “The festival supports young women in their pursuit of new experiences and new opportunities, and builds on our record of improving quality of life for all residents of Monroe County.”

Girls ages 6 to 12 will have an opportunity to try a variety of traditional and non-traditional sports including volleyball, gymnastics and field hockey during the half-day event, as well as disc golf, ultimate frisbee, sport stacking, Quidditch, and fencing.

Registration will cost $20, and participants must register in advance.

Festival participants will also receive healthy snacks and refreshments, a festival t-shirt, and a souvenir bag from participating clubs, Dinolfo said.

Visit http://www.monroecountysports.org/girlssportsfestival for a full list of sports, and additional registration details.

