Monroe County to Host U.S. Thunderbirds at Airshow in 2019

Monroe County has announced the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will return to the Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC), Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25, for an airshow in 2019.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to welcome the Thunderbirds back to Monroe County to headline another exciting airshow,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. “Our airshow is always a popular, family-friendly event that offers fun for all ages while saluting our military’s strength and excellence. We look forward to again offering a spectacular lineup of aerial performances, and unique displays for all to enjoy in the summer of 2019.”

Previously, the Thunderbirds had been the featured act at the Rochester airshow in 2005, 2008 and 2014.

The airport’s last airshow featured the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angel’s in 2015, and this will be the fourth time Rochester has hosted the Thunderbirds.

The group is the official air demonstration team of the U.S. Air Force, and the Thunderbirds are currently stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

Visit www.rocairshow.info for additional information regarding the show, or www.afthunderbirds.com/site/show-season/ to view the Thunderbirds full two-year schedule.

